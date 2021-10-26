UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.820-$1.840 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.14. 1,237,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,170. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $7,730,350 over the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

