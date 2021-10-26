UFP Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $84.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 134.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 29.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 584,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the third quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

