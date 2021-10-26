Under Armour (UA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Under Armour stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Under Armour stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

