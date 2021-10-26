UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €12.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

