UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UniCredit presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.54 on Monday. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

