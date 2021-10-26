Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Unifi had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

UFI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. 146,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Unifi has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unifi stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.37% of Unifi worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

