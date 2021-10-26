UniLend (UFT) Hits Market Cap of $32.77 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001738 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market capitalization of $32.77 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

