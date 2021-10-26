Unio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Unio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Unio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock valued at $421,983,812. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.50. 979,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,451,516. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

