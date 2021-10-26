Union Heritage Capital LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Union Heritage Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 50.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,325,000 after acquiring an additional 293,745 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 12,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $61,873,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 116.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,226,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2,866.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 123,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,596,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.15.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,994. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total value of $2,516,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $320.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.33. Aon plc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $322.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

