Union Heritage Capital LLC Purchases 15,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Union Heritage Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Union Heritage Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

