Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.9% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $541,277,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $9,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 877.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $141,890,000 after purchasing an additional 579,168 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.27. 56,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,749. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $241.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

