United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.80. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.