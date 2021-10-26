United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Invests $55,000 in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,023 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 30,153 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

