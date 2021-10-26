United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $206,000 Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 123.4% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

NYSE AMN opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.17. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $123.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.