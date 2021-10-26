United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) vs. American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Critical Contrast

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and American International Group (NYSE:AIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American International Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. United Insurance pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American International Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American International Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Insurance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

29.8% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of American International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of American International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Insurance and American International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 American International Group 0 7 4 0 2.36

United Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. American International Group has a consensus target price of $52.73, indicating a potential downside of 11.59%. Given United Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe United Insurance is more favorable than American International Group.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and American International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27% American International Group 9.35% 5.83% 0.65%

Risk & Volatility

United Insurance has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and American International Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.20 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.35 American International Group $43.74 billion 1.17 -$5.94 billion $2.52 23.67

United Insurance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American International Group. United Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American International Group beats United Insurance on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment consists of insurance businesses in North America and International business areas. The Life and Retirement segment includes Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets. The Other Operations segment covers income from assets held by the company and other corporate subsidiaries. The company was founded by Cornelius Vander Starr in 1919 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.