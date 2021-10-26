United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share.

UPS traded up $14.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.26. 248,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Parcel Service stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of United Parcel Service worth $565,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

