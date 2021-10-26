United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $227.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $227.00 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $15.21 on Tuesday, hitting $219.11. 147,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.94. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $21,208,000. Tobam raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

