Unum Group (UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on November 19th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unum Group has a payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unum Group to earn $5.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of UNM opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.