UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of UPM-Kymmene stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

