UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of UPM-Kymmene stock opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. UPM-Kymmene has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23.
UPM-Kymmene Company Profile
