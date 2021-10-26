Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UPST. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.64.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $359.81 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.19.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.87, for a total value of $8,097,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,311,464 shares of company stock valued at $525,397,632 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,109,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after buying an additional 538,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Upstart by 101.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the period. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

