US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTM. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

