USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 167.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.00 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $29,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

