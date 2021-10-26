Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.11 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Edison International were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,275,000 after purchasing an additional 52,101 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Edison International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Edison International by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund now owns 284,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Edison International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIX. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:EIX opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.63. Edison International has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

