Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.30 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,385.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average is $167.86. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $108.31 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

