Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,159 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Splunk were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,418 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 20.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $128,230,000 after acquiring an additional 151,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,885 shares of company stock worth $4,842,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $168.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $215.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.