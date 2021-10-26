Utah Retirement Systems Has $4.87 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after purchasing an additional 760,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $180.23 on Tuesday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

