Utah Retirement Systems Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Corning were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 55.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Corning by 69.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

GLW stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

