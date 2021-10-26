Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 3,800 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,584 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 124,749 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,232 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock opened at $120.48 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.