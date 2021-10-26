Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,092,000 after purchasing an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Cloudflare by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after purchasing an additional 385,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $189.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -420.90 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $192.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $5,945,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 831,790 shares of company stock worth $110,628,143. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

