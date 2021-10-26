Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 328.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,236,000 after buying an additional 1,951,722 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $39,522,000. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 72.6% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 737,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,570,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,849,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,167,000 after buying an additional 283,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

