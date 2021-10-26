Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,035,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,312 shares during the period. Vale accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Vale were worth $297,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2,287.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Vale by 7.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Vale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vale by 3.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 398,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,774,992. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 142.65%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

