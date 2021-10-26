Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,638 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up 4.6% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Merewether Investment Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

VLO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 33,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

