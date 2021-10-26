Valneva SE’s (NASDAQ:VALN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 2nd

Valneva’s (NASDAQ:VALN) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 2nd. Valneva had issued 2,318,881 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $61,241,647 based on an initial share price of $26.41. After the expiration of Valneva’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valneva in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

NASDAQ VALN opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.72. Valneva has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $59.15.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valneva will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.