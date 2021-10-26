VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 123,880 shares.The stock last traded at $50.83 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the period.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.