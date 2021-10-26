VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 123,880 shares.The stock last traded at $50.83 and had previously closed at $50.85.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 588.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,255,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,584 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,434,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,824,000 after buying an additional 694,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after buying an additional 113,209 shares during the period. Mark Stevens raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 48,668 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

