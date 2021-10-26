Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 75,839 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,755,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.26% of Worthington Industries worth $229,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 140.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 226.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 64.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

WOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $55.63 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.83 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.09%.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

