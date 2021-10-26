Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 342,347 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,729,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.28% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $238,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 21,114,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,607,000 after purchasing an additional 493,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,286,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,612 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,761,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,543,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $210,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 175,266 shares valued at $1,863,278. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOLD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.