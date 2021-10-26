Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 376,314 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $242,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 44.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.