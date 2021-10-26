Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,637,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,527 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.13% of ESCO Technologies worth $247,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,443,000 after acquiring an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $85.12 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.58 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

