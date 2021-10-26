Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,270,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 173,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Veracyte worth $250,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

