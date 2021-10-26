Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 26,536 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,487 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.75% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $228,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total value of $507,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock opened at $332.95 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.73 and a 1-year high of $333.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $210.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.34 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

