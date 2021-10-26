Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stock Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 503,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 412,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 40,299 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 317,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 250,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 183,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.