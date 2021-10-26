Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Greytown Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,501,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.41. 1,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,523. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.01 and a 1 year high of $254.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

