Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.01. The stock had a trading volume of 28,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.