Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $107.90

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.90 and last traded at $107.41, with a volume of 18890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,542,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

