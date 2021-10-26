Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Vectrus worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.39. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.70 and a 12 month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $470.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

