Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vedanta by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 394,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vedanta Limited has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $20.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.04.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

