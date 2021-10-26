Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce sales of $146.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $144.90 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $112.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $572.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $576.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $603.93 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $616.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 125.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

