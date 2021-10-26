Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair began coverage on shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NYSE:VLD opened at $9.23 on Monday. Velo3D has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Velo3D stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 856,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Velo3D as of its most recent SEC filing.

