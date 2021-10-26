Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.47. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.