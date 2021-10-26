Venus (XVS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $333.44 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.30 or 0.00047066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $333.44 million and approximately $42.01 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,353.65 or 1.00161531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.00 or 0.00623266 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001633 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,380,184 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

